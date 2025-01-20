‘Rough Night,’ Khabib Speaks Out after Umar Nurmagomedov’s First Loss at UFC 311
Losing isn't something Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family are used to.
Retiring from the sport at a perfect 29-0, the former UFC lightweight champion found a second wind on the sidelines, coaching his teammates to many victories over the years, most notably protege Islam Makhachev, the current lightweight champion.
Khabib's undefeated cousin Umar Nurmagomedov was five minutes away from joining his team as a world champion, losing three rounds to two against champ Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 this past Saturday in what was a close and competitive fight.
Merab Dvalishvili Sets UFC History in Title Defense Against Umar Nurmagomedov
Khabib 'Very Happy' With Islam Makhachev
Coach Khabib went 2-1 as a cornerman, seeing Islam Makhachev retain his title as the pound-for-pound best and flyweight Tagir Ulanbekov stay in the win column, while Umar dropped to 18-1 as a professional.
"Had a rough night last night as I expected," Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram. "Islam Makhachev has once again proven that he is the best in the world right now, and I am very happy for him and the journey he has taken in this sport, in the history of mixed martial arts, very few fighters have achieved what he has achieved. Keep working my brother, this is not the limit."
Makhachev defeated short-notice replacement, #10 contender Renato Moicano with ease in the main event of UFC 311, submitting the challenger inside the opening round. With a fourth-straight title defense, Makhachev broke Khabib's record for most title defenses in the lightweight division.
Coach Khabib Says Umar Has A Lot To Work On
As for Umar Nurmagomedov...
"Keep your head up Junior," Khabib said of his cousin. "You showed yesterday that you are one of the best in the world, at the moment we have a lot to work on, work on the mistakes and get back to the title race," Khabib added.
Jamahal Hill Displays Heartbreaking Emotion After UFC 311 Loss to Jiří Procházka
Nurmagomedov had his moments in the early rounds, Dvalishvili catching up on the scorecards with his own momentum and takedowns on the Dagestani. Nurmagomedov's takedown defense has held up against everyone else, but not entirely against 'The Machine' across five rounds of action.
The #2 contender in the bantamweight division and with Khabib forever in his corner, the future may still burn bright for the 29-year-old Umar Nurmagomedov as he tries to bounce back from his first title fight loss.
More UFC & MMA News
• Ex-Lightweight Champ Sends Blunt Message on Next Islam Makhachev Fight After UFC 311
• Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Gives Ideal Return Timeline After UFC 311
• Merab Dvalishvili Sets UFC History in Title Defense Against Umar Nurmagomedov
• (Exclusive) Nico Carrillo Targets "Vicious Knockout" in Interim Title Bout at ONE 170
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.