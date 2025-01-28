Khamzat Chimaev makes huge promise to UFC fans ahead of Dricus du Plessis fight
Undefeated UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has made his plans for 2025 abundantly clear.
Chimaev Targets UFC Middleweight Title
The former welterweight currently occupies the #3 spot in the UFC middleweight rankings, a feat he achieved thanks to a brutal first-round submission he secured against former divisional kingpin Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 308 in October.
Whittaker was the second former champion that Chimaev has bested after he also took a majority decision over Kamaru Usman in a short-notice matchup at UFC 294, and in total the 30-year-old has added eight UFC victories to his undefeated record since making his promotional debut in 2020.
“Borz” is considered by many to be the frontrunner for the next middleweight title shot, and Chimaev’s latest social media post makes it clear that he’s ready to fight for UFC gold.
"2025 I will take this belt InShAllah, and no one can stop it"
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
As eager as Chimaev may be for his first UFC title shot, he’ll have to wait for the dust to settle from next weekend’s UFC 312 main event between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland.
Strickland famously upset two-time Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya before facing Du Plessis in his first title defense at UFC 297, where “Stillknocks” claimed the middleweight belt via split decision.
The South African went on to defend his belt with a fourth-round submission against Adesanya in August while Strickland rebounded with a win over former title challenger Paulo Costa, and now the two middleweights are set to run things back at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on February 8.
A Strickland victory at UFC 312 might encourage the UFC to book an immediate trilogy fight between him and Du Plessis. That outcome would delay Chimaev’s championship aspirations, but the undefeated middleweight could also potentially face the winner of this weekend’s Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov fight in a number one contender bout.
