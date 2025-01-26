Hall of Fame fighter confirms UFC exit, addresses rumors of MMA retirement
UFC lightweight Clay Guida is no longer with the promotion following a tweet from "UFC Roster Watch" and a post from Guida himself confirming the news.
Guida Addresses Future After UFC Exit
Guida, 43, made his UFC debut in 2006 and has remained a fan favorite even since last December following his third-straight loss at UFC 310 against Chase Hooper.
Guida was highly-gracious of his MMA career accomplishments alongside one of the most legendary resumes in the sport's history. He fought former champions Anthony Pettis, B.J. Penn, Ben Henderson, and Charles Oliveira over a decade-long stretch.
"There is nothing I enjoy more than stepping into the octagon and fighting for our fans,” Guida wrote. “I am truly grateful to Dana White and his outstanding staff for giving a kid with average skills but above-average work ethic the opportunity to fulfill his dreams as a wrestler and mixed martial artist.”
Guida's best portion of his eventual 18-19 career in the UFC came from March 2010 to June 2011, winning four-straight fights to get to the doorstep of a would-be title shot against then-champion Frankie Edgar. Guida ultimately lost to Henderson and would not win back-to-back fights for six years.
Despite an up-and-down career, he has a laundry list of accomplishments, including a Hall of Fame fight between him and Diego Sanchez in June 2009.
White said in a 2019 statement via MMAJunkie that it's one of his favorite fights in UFC history, helping solidify what a great fight should mean.
“This was an absolute war, and both guys gave everything they had for all three rounds," a portion of White's statement read. "This fight was so good it was named the 2009 Fight of the Year. It is one of the best displays of heart, endurance and will to win that you will ever see. Congratulations to Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida on a fight that will always be remembered as one of the best ever.”
Guida confirmed he is not retired, but wouldn't comment about his next steps in combat sports. He wants to see fighters like him continue the legacy he set.
“This is not my retirement,” Guida wrote. “This is simply a thank-you for now and a passing of my UFC torch to the next generation of warriors and wrestlers. We were built to last. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: The best is yet to come! Straight to the top because wrestling is life! Now, let’s go fishing."
Guida's last win came in Dec. 2022 against Scott Holtzman at UFC Orlando, winning a split decision.
