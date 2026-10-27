Khamzat Chimaev Still Targeting UFC Champ Sean Strickland in Odd Rematch Twist

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev still hasn't unveiled when he'll be making his Octagon return, simply because he's waiting on one man: current titleholder Sean Strickland.

The pair fought to a close split decision in Newark, New Jersey, the main event of UFC 328 in May. Strickland defeated Chimaev to become a two-time UFC Middleweight Champion and ended Chimaev's title reign before it could really begin.

Since the fight, the pair have traded barbs on social media as Strickland remains in a UFC contract holdout despite the promotion, with remarks led by UFC CEO Dana White, claiming that a new contract was signed in the spring.

Will Sean Strickland Make a UFC Comeback?

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In recent months, a fight between Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov was expected before the end of the year. Strickland even publicly claimed the fight was nearly done, but it was delayed again after the UFC officially announced the main and co-main events for UFC 335.

The event is set to take place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, marking the promotion's end-of-year card.

Since the fallout, Chimaev recently told Red Corner MMA that it doesn't matter when, where, or at what weight he and Strickland contest their rematch at. Simply put, it's the fight he wants back.

"We will make the matchup," Chimaev said of the Strickland rematch. "Don’t worry. Light heavyweight, heavyweight, wherever he goes, we go after him. I’m the hunter. He’s a chicken running away,”

Strickland hasn't fired back at Chimaev just yet. However, the build-up to their title fight tells the MMA community all it needs to know regarding their hatred for each other.

Both men could barely stare each other down at the pre-fight presser or ceremonial weigh-in as racial insults and verbal obscenities were thrown in both directions. Better yet, both men were nearly separated by security ahead of their fight getting underway, which turned out to be one of the division's best fights in recent memory.

Could Strickland-Chimaev 2 Realistically Happen?

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear whether the rematch will actually happen. If it did, it would be Strickland making his first defense of his middleweight title under his second reign, with Chimaev attempting to regain the title he won less than 10 months prior.

With the UFC's event schedule for Q1 still being fleshed out, so is the status of several divisions. This includes the middleweight division, as the promotion still hasn't made an announcement about what could be next.

Only time will tell.