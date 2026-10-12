UFC Champ Sean Strickland Torched By Dana White Over Potential Career Pivot

UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland is currently at odds with the promotion over a contract dispute ahead of his would-be first title defense (in his second reign) in a rematch against Nassourdine Imavov.



A series of tweets from Strickland last week suggests he’s leaning toward vacating the middleweight title and trading the Octagon for the squared circle to potentially box Jai Opetaia or Jake Paul soon.

The comments reached UFC CEO Dana White, who attended last Friday’s Power Slap in Las Vegas and was asked by Nina Drama about Strickland’s championship status.

White, who has had his own gripes about Strickland’s antics outside of the Octagon, didn’t indicate whether the UFC was looking to move on from him. However, White did have a stern take on how Strickland’s boxing career would play out.

Dana White Brutally Blunt About Sean Strickland's Latest Request

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a nutshell, White said it wouldn’t go the way Strickland may suggest.

Dana White says Sean Strickland would have “no chance” against Jai Opetaia 😭



“I don’t think it ever goes good crossing over boxing with MMA.” pic.twitter.com/NIqeI8WVGP — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 10, 2026

“I don't think it ever goes good crossing over to boxing with the MMA, but Strickland is a tough guy and has hands," White said.

White didn’t address Strickland’s pay concerns, nor did he set a specific timetable for a possible Imavov fight.

Having said that, White had previously made his stance clear that he has been able to differentiate between Strickland as a person and Strickland as a prominent, brash, unfiltered UFC champion.

"It's a nightmare, but you guys don't help – asking him dumb s(((," White said after UFC Houston in February after Strickland’s distaste following the Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl. “Ask dumb s***, you're gonna get dumb s***. 'What'd you think of Bad Bunny? What'd you think of the Super Bowl?' Get the f*** outta here. You f***ing kidding me?" So, when you talk about what Strickland says, you guys like to push the buttons."

Strickland, of course, went on to earn a TKO stoppage just days later at the expense of Anthony Hernandez in the night’s main event. Under three months later, Strickland regained the title at UFC 328 against Khamzat Chimaev in Newark, New Jersey by split decision. Chimaev, meanwhile, was making his first title defense.

Will Strickland-Imavov 2 Get Scrapped?

Sep 6, 2025; Paris, FRANCE; Nassourdine Imavov (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Caio Borralho (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In recent weeks, a video has surfaced of Imavov confronting Strickland at the UFC Performance Institute over contracts not being officially inked for a fight.

As Imavov confronted him, on-site UFC security in Las Vegas separated the pair, but it didn't fully resolve the issue.

The new development from Strickland contradicts earlier fan replies on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), where all indicators pointed to a fight between him and Imavov by the end of the year.

Now, with UFC 334 and UFC 335 officially set for Saturday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 12, in New York and Las Vegas, a would-be fight will remain in a delay for a little while longer.

If it happens, early 2027 would be the likely timeframe.