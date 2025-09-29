Ex-kickboxing champion extends undefeated MMA record with 17-second knockout

Former WGP Kickboxing champ Gustavo "Jones" Sousa moves up to 4-0 (MMA) as he defeats Brave and RCC vet Marcão Pirata (16-9) in just 17 seconds inside the first round.



4-0 with 4 finishes in the 1st round!#ThunderFight51 pic.twitter.com/uYEsciz9A4