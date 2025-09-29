UFC unveils head-scratching main event for Las Vegas Fight Night card
One of the final UFC Fight Night cards of the year will feature first-time headliners Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown in the night’s main event.
The UFC returned from an off week on Saturday with UFC Perth before the promotion returns to Las Vegas this weekend for a highly-anticipated UFC 320 card. Including UFC 320, there are only 10 remaining UFC events on the calendar before 2025 and the leading MMA promotion’s deal with ESPN come to a close.
There will be two UFC Fight Night events at the UFC APEX in between UFC 321 and UFC 322, and per the UFC the second of those cards on November 8 will officially be headlined by a welterweight bout between Bonfim and Brown.
Gabriel Bonfim Returns After Controversial Win
Currently sitting at #14 in the UFC welterweight rankings, Bonfim joined the promotion as an unbeaten talent when he defeated Trey Waters via first-round Von Flue choke on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.
READ MORE: Dana White backs UFC's long-term success in hard-hitting '60 Minutes' CBS special
The Brazilian improved his professional record to 15-0 with another pair of submissions before running into Nicolas Dalby, who finished Bonfim with strikes late in the third round of a “Fight of the Night”-winning matchup a UFC Sao Paulo. “Marretinha” rebounded with wins over Ange Loosa and Khaos Williams before being given a major step up against two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the co-main event of last year’s UFC Nashville.
A contentious split decision over Thompson didn’t exactly endear Bonfim to MMA fans, but it did allow the 28-year-old to break into the welterweight rankings and set up his first UFC main event opportunity on November 8.
Randy Brown Could Join Welterwight Top 15
A member of the UFC roster since 2016, Brown experienced mixed results through the first few years of his Octagon career before he submitted Alex Oliveira in 2021 to kick off what became a four-fight win streak.
READ MORE: Joe Rogan has brutal outlook on Dricus du Plessis regaining UFC title
“Rude Boy” had his winning run snapped by current UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 284 but rebounded with three-straight victories, one of which was a “Performance of the Night”-winning knockout of Muslim Salikhov in early 2024. After dropping a split decision to Bryan Battle, Brown stopped Bonfim’s former opponent Dalby in April and earned another post-fight bonus when the bout was named “Fight of the Night” for UFC Kansas City.
Slotting Bonfim and Brown in as the UFC Vegas 111 main event will likely raise even more eyebrows than the recent news that a matchup between ranked featherweights Steve Garcia and David Onama will headline the previous week’s card on November 1, and there’s still plenty of room on the November 8 card for the UFC to book some additional fights.
UFC Vegas 111 Fight Card
• Main Event: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown
• Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
• Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes
• Ricky Simon vs. Raoni Barcelos
• Austin Bashi vs. Jamall Emmers
• Darya Zheleznyakova vs. Luana Santos
• Adrian Yanez vs. Christian Quinonez
More MMA Knockout News
• Fighters slug it out in wild MMA brawl that ends with brutal walk-off KO
• JDM sees legendary potential with UFC 322 super fight against Islam Makhachev at MSG
• Incredible lightweight fight joins stacked UFC 322 lineup for Madison Square Garden
• Heavyweight MMA fighter provides explanation for viral one-second tap out
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.