Charles Oliveira chooses respect over rivalry with Rafael Fiziev
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is set to face Rafael Fiziev in a high-stakes battle at UFC Rio this October. The announcement was a shock for many Oliveira fans, who thought 'Do Bronx' would take more time off after his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.
Their fight in Oliveira's back garden has massive implications for the lightweight title picture. It's high-risk for Oliveira, who fights eight spots down in the rankings, while Fiziev has everything to gain with Oliveira's No. 3 ranking on the line.
Speaking exclusively with MMA Knockout by way of Thunderpick, Oliveira provided his immediate reaction to fighting Fiziev, and his thoughts on who's next for the lightweight throne.
Oliveira on Fiziev and the hype cycle
"Fiziev is a solid striker and he's fought big names. I never disrespect anyone," Oliveira said. "I'm focused on myself and what I bring into the game. I don't like talking too much about that kind of thing.
"I've seen a lot of big names come in with a lot of hype, and the media—or even ourselves—start saying, “This guy’s the next champ. There are Brazilian fighters who are coming up strong, with a lot of skill and grit. And those are the guys I’m excited to see soon fighting top-10 opponents, y’know? To really see how they stack up. But the truth is, they’re doing a great job."
To say Oliveira's fight with Topuria at UFC 317 was a mess would be an understatement. Fans waited with bated breath for an announcement, hoping that Islam Makhachev hadn't moved up to welterweight so they might see the Topuria-Makhachev super fight.
"Look, with the UFC, it’s always a lot of back-and-forth. Lots of talk, lots of silence too," Oliveira revealed. "My team, my managers were basically butting heads with the UFC trying to figure out what was next—what was the plan, how things were gonna go.
"Would Islam move up or not? Thank God, in the end, everything worked out. We agreed on a good purse, got a good date, the one I wanted—Fight Week. Everything came together at the right time."
