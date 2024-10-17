KSW 99 by the Numbers: Fighter Records, Finish-Rates & Preview
KSW closes in on its centennial pay-per-view when it returns with a ten-fight card this weekend on Saturday, October 19.
Taking place in the PreZero Arena, Poland, KSW 99 brings together a fight card stacked with Czech talent. In the marquee fight, finishers Štefan Vojčák and Michal Martínek each look to string together a winning streak. In the co-main, OKTAGON prospect Matúš Juráček seeks his second win in KSW against promotional mainstay Kacper Koziorzębski.
KSW 99 Full Card
- Michal Sobeich (5-2) vs. Krol Kutyla (6-6); CW
- Viktor Cervinsky (4-1) vs. Adam Niedzwiedz (8-4-1); MW
- Matej Val (5-1) vs. Tobiasz Le (4-2); BW
- Hanka Gelnarova (0-0) vs. Dominika Steczkowska (0-1); FW
- Vojtech Garba (8-5) vs. Maciej Rozanski (14-5); LHW
- Josef Stummer (4-1) vs. Wojciech Kazieczko (4-2) FW
- Vasil Ducar (3-3) vs. Bartosz Kurek (2-0); LHW
- Jan Siroky (13-18) vs. Gino Van Steenis (5-1); LW
- Matus Juracek (11-3) vs. Kacper Koziorzebski (10-6); WW
- Michal Martinek (11-5) vs. Stefan Vojcak (8-1); HW
KSW 99 Win-Rates & Finish-Rates
Fighter
Winrate (To nearest whole %)
Finish Rate
Michal Sobiech
71%
60%
Karol Kutyla
57%
71%
Viktor Cervinsky
80%
75%
Adam Niedzwiedz
62%
100%
Matej Val
83%
60%
Tobiasz Le
67%
75%
Hanka Gelnarova
Debut
Debut
Dominika Steczkowska
0%
N/A
Vojtech Garba
62%
75%
Maciej Rozanski
74%
78%
Josef Stummer
80%
50%
Wojciech Kasieczko
67%
50%
Vasil Ducar
50%
100%
Bartosz Kurek
100%
50%
Jan Siroky
42%
77%
Gino Van Steenis
83%
60%
Matus Juracek
79%
54%
Kacper Koziorzebski
63%
40%
Michael Martinek
69%
73%
Stefan Vojcak
89%
88%
The average win-rate of KSW 99 fighters is 67 percent. The average finish rate of KSW 99 fighters is 65 percent. Adam Niedzwiedz and Vasil Ducar are the only fighters on the card with 100 percent finish rates, and Bartosz Kurek is the only undefeated fighter on the card, not including Hanka Gelnarova's debut.
