KSW 99 by the Numbers: Fighter Records, Finish-Rates & Preview

Deep-dive into the fighter stats from KSW 99.

Mathew Riddle

KSW

KSW closes in on its centennial pay-per-view when it returns with a ten-fight card this weekend on Saturday, October 19.

Taking place in the PreZero Arena, Poland, KSW 99 brings together a fight card stacked with Czech talent. In the marquee fight, finishers Štefan Vojčák and Michal Martínek each look to string together a winning streak. In the co-main, OKTAGON prospect Matúš Juráček seeks his second win in KSW against promotional mainstay Kacper Koziorzębski.

KSW 99 Full Card

  • Michal Sobeich (5-2) vs. Krol Kutyla (6-6); CW
  • Viktor Cervinsky (4-1) vs. Adam Niedzwiedz (8-4-1); MW
  • Matej Val (5-1) vs. Tobiasz Le (4-2); BW
  • Hanka Gelnarova (0-0) vs. Dominika Steczkowska (0-1); FW
  • Vojtech Garba (8-5) vs. Maciej Rozanski (14-5); LHW
  • Josef Stummer (4-1) vs. Wojciech Kazieczko (4-2) FW
  • Vasil Ducar (3-3) vs. Bartosz Kurek (2-0); LHW
  • Jan Siroky (13-18) vs. Gino Van Steenis (5-1); LW
  • Matus Juracek (11-3) vs. Kacper Koziorzebski (10-6); WW
  • Michal Martinek (11-5) vs. Stefan Vojcak (8-1); HW

KSW 99 Win-Rates & Finish-Rates

Fighter

Winrate (To nearest whole %)

Finish Rate

Michal Sobiech

71%

60%

Karol Kutyla

57%

71%

Viktor Cervinsky

80%

75%

Adam Niedzwiedz

62%

100%

Matej Val

83%

60%

Tobiasz Le

67%

75%

Hanka Gelnarova

Debut

Debut

Dominika Steczkowska

0%

N/A

Vojtech Garba

62%

75%

Maciej Rozanski

74%

78%

Josef Stummer

80%

50%

Wojciech Kasieczko

67%

50%

Vasil Ducar

50%

100%

Bartosz Kurek

100%

50%

Jan Siroky

42%

77%

Gino Van Steenis

83%

60%

Matus Juracek

79%

54%

Kacper Koziorzebski

63%

40%

Michael Martinek

69%

73%

Stefan Vojcak

89%

88%

The average win-rate of KSW 99 fighters is 67 percent. The average finish rate of KSW 99 fighters is 65 percent. Adam Niedzwiedz and Vasil Ducar are the only fighters on the card with 100 percent finish rates, and Bartosz Kurek is the only undefeated fighter on the card, not including Hanka Gelnarova's debut.

