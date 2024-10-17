Belal Muhammad Gives Bleak Outlook on Conor McGregor's Fighting Future
Belal Muhammad doesn't see Conor McGregor stepping back inside the Octagon ever again.
Fight fans have not seen McGregor trade leather since July 2021. The "Notorious" one broke his leg during a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264. While McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was set for International Fight Week, the Irishman suffered an injury and was removed from the fight.
With Chandler now booked for a UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira, McGregor has turned his attention to Dan Hooker. Muhammad isn't convinced we'll see "Mystic Mac" in a pro MMA bout again.
Belal Muhammad Dismisses Chances of Conor McGregor Return
Belal Muhammad, who is the current UFC welterweight champion, joined Submission Radio as a guest. McGregor recently called Muhammad a "bum" who doesn't make the UFC money.
In response, Muhammad poked fun at McGregor's lifestyle and said the former two-division UFC champion will never make his return.
"This guy is always high or drunk and the only way that he's gonna imagine beating me is if he's high or drunk. There's nothing that will ever happen. He won't be coming back to 170, he won't be coming back to fighting I don't think."
Muhammad continued, saying that McGregor needs someone to get him on the right track.
"He needs to go back to rehab," Muhammad said. "Like I said, if he needs a ride there I'll help him out, I'll get him an Uber. But yeah, somebody needs to help this guy. He's not gonna be fighting anytime soon."
Muhammad is scheduled to put his 170-pound at stake against the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov. The title fight will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7th.
