Lamb to Slaughter: -15000 MMA Favorite Walks Through Unknown Foe
Bizarre matchmaking is nothing new in RIZIN, but having a -15000 favorite takes it to an entirely new level.
This was the case with RIZIN's Seika Izawa, who fought short-notice opponent Lucia Apdelgarim at RIZIN DECADE on December 31. Commentator Michael Schiavello described Apdelgarim as a lamb to slaughter during her walkout, which couldn't have been more accurate as Izawa secured an armbar in the first round.
"I don't want to fight low-level fighters anymore," Izawa said in her post-fight interview.
Izawa claimed the RIZIN atomweight title in 2022 and hasn't been defeated yet. Her victory over Apdelgarim was a non-title fight.
