Last man to defeat Jack Della Maddalena predicts Belal Muhammad fight at UFC 315

Darcy Vendy is one of two men who can say they hold a win over UFC's Jack Della Maddalena.
After going 7-0 in the premier MMA promotion with wins over Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland, Australian contender Maddalena is set to challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC Welterweight title in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10.
The champion Muhammad is unbeaten in his last 11 fights, and Maddalena is riding a 17-fight win streak. The striker has not lost since the beginning of his pro career.
Fellow Australian Darcy Vendy gave Maddalena his last defeat in 2016, taking him down and submitting him with a rear-naked choke in the opening round of their fight at Eternal MMA.
Years later, after defending his middleweight title in the same promotion, Vendy was asked for his prediction on Maddalena's upcoming fight against the pressure-heavy Belal Muhammad.
"It could honestly go one way or the other," Vendy said of the UFC 315 headliner following his win at Eternal MMA 94. "I think if it ends up with Jack on his back, he's probably gonna have a hard time. I think if it stays standing, Belal's gonna get what's given to him.
"I think the easier-to-execute gameplan is definitely Jack defending the takedowns. I think Belal has a tangibly harder time getting that job done than Jack ever will. I reckon Australia's gonna have it," Vendy predicted his former foe Maddalena to win the title.
Belal Muhammad has taken his opponents down 43 times in the UFC, nine of which were against Leon Edwards in his title-winning performance at UFC 304. Muhammad has claimed he won't need to shoot for takedowns to beat Della Maddalena.
Meanwhile, JDM, who's primarily a boxer, has a 70% takedown defense rate and averages 6.74 strikes per minute with 53% accuracy.
Every fight starts off on the feet with the last man to beat Jack Della Maddalena giving him the edge against Belal Muhammad.
