Last UFC Fight Night of 2025 loses huge matchup just hours before start time

The final UFC card of 2025 will unfortunately be one bout lighter after one fighter withdrew just hours before the event kicks off.

Following last weekend’s UFC 323 card that served as the final PPV of the year and of the ESPN era, the UFC closes out its 2025 slate tonight with a UFC Fight Night card headlined by top-ranked flyweight contenders Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.

The event was supposed to feature a total of 13 fights, but unfortunately Amanda Lemos has apparently withdrawn from her strawweight matchup with Gillian Robertson.

Gillian Robertson Confirms UFC Vegas 112 Fight Cancellation

Just a few hours before UFC Vegas 112 was set to kick off, Robertson confirmed reports that Lemos had withdrawn from the event with a post on her Instagram.

It’s a disappointing way to close out the year for the Canadian, who is currently ranked at #10 in the UFC’s strawweight division and could have vaulted into title contention with a victory over the #5-ranked Lemos.

Gillian Robertson (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Marina Rodriguez (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

“The Savage” has been with the UFC since 2017 and is currently in the midst of her best run with the promotion. Beginning with a second-round TKO over Polyana Viana at UFC 297, Robertson has defeated four-straight opponents and most recently stopped Marina Rodriguez with strikes in May.

Amanda Lemos Will End 2025 On A Loss

David Van Auken first reported the news of Lemos’ withdrawal, and as of yet neither the 38-year-old nor the UFC have provided an update on the situation.

Lemos dropped her UFC debut in 2017 before rebounding with five-straight wins, three of which came via finish. She went the distance with Weili Zhang in a failed strawweight title bid at UFC 292 and has alternated wins and losses dating back to that fight, losing a decision to Tatiana Suarez in her most recent outing in September.

Tatiana Suarez (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

With the unexpected loss of Lemos vs. Robertson, UFC Vegas 113 is set to proceed with 12 fights tonight and officially bring the promotion’s partnership with ESPN to a close.

UFC Vegas 112 Fight Card

• Main Event: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape



• Co-Main Event: Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos



• César Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejzcuk



• Morgan Charrière vs. Melquizael Costa



• Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha



• King Green vs. Lance Gibson Jr.



• Joanderson Brito vs. Isaac Thomson



• Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov



• Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund



• Luana Santos vs. Melissa Croden



• Allen Frye vs. Guilhereme Pat



• Tereza Bledá vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

