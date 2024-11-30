Jamahal Hill Sends Cold Threat to Alex Pereira, 'We Both Know the Fear That Was in Your Heart'
Jamahal Hill continues to deny the legitimacy of his knockout loss to Alex Pereira.
Their light heavyweight clash at UFC 300 lasted less than a round, with Pereira landing his patented left hook to put 'Sweet Dreams' to sleep. Though, with the recent online drama between the UFC's light heavyweight elites, Hill is quick to add an asterisk next to that loss.
Light heavyweight champion Pereira mocked Hill in a post on November 29, calling him his "son" and offering a second chance if he defeats Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311, something Hill didn't take lightly.
"... Funny how you rushed lil ass Rountree and dumbass Jiri like you were the man but waited until the referee got in the way to swing at me!!!" Hill replied on X. "You will see me again 100 percent soon and we both know the fear that was in your heart!!"
At UFC 300, a groin strike from Hill caused a break late in the first round. Referee Herb Dean stepped in to pause the action, but 'Poatan' waved him away. Contrary to Hill's comments, the two fighters touched gloves, and Hill threw the first punch, a whiffed right hand just before he was clipped with the left hook.
Hill fights Prochazka in the co-main event of UFC 311 in December. Pereira's next fight is still unannounced, but it is heavily rumored to be against Magomed Ankalaev.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Francis Ngannou Twists Jon Jones’ Words in MMA Super Fight Tease
- UFC Debutant Plans to 'One Shot' Reigning Champ at UFC 310
- Conor McGregor's Rival Welcomes Comeback Fight Despite Court Ruling
- Report: UFC’s 'Lazy Boy' Books Next Fight in Mexico City
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.