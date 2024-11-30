UFC Champ Alexandre Pantoja Eyes 'Dream Fight' With Retired MMA GOAT
UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has a tall task ahead of him in Kai Asakura at UFC 310, but this hasn't stopped 'The Cannibal' from discussing his dream fights.
With a 28-5 record and two title defenses to his name, Pantoja could start calling the shots with a win over Asakura. His dream target? Former two-time ONE Championship bantamweight king and consensus flyweight GOAT, Demetrious Johnson.
Speaking to Stake, Pantoja remarked that if he could choose one fight, it would be 'Might Mouse':
"Demetrious Johnson was my dream fight. If I can choose one fight to have it would be him," Pantoja discussed. "It’s a different time now. I know he's not too old and can still fight high-level guys. To fight me it would be a great opportunity for him to test himself against the best Flyweights of the world."
Demetrious Johnson holds the record for consecutive UFC title defenses with 11. Traded from the UFC to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren in 2018, he went on to win their bantamweight title. After a surprising loss to Adriano Moraes in 2021, Johnson avenged it twice before retiring this year as one of the most accomplished fighters of all time.
UFC Debutant Plans to 'One Shot' Reigning Champ at UFC 310
Pantoja defends his title against UFC debutant Kai Asakura in the main event of UFC 310 on December 7, and he's more than happy to notch his own legacy by giving up-and-comers the opportunity to fight for the belt afterwards.
"After that fight, I think it will be better for me to fight someone within the rankings and give them a title shot too," Pantoja said. "I know I have beaten everyone in the division already, and the guys I haven't beat have been beaten by the guys I beat. Right now I focus on UFC 310 with a great opponent in Kai Asakura."
