UFC Debutant Plans to 'One Shot' Reigning Champ at UFC 310
UFC debuts don't come much better than fighting for an undisputed title.
RIZIN's Kai Asakura will do just that when he makes his UFC debut in the main event of UFC 310 on December 7. He takes on the reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja. Aptly nicknamed 'The Cannibal' Pantoja's fighting style is pressure-based, smothering, and relentless, but Asakura believes he only needs one shot to become the new champion.
Asakura, 'I Can Beat Him in One Shot'
"This will be a shocking and surprising fight," Asakura remarked on the UFC 310 Countdown. "I'm confident I can beat him in one shot. I want everyone to witness it."
Pantoja has been defeated five times, all by decision.
Asakura Shows off Shredded Physique Ahead of UFC 310
Asakura showed off his fight-ready shape in a reel on November 23.
The Japanese striker has historically fought at bantamweight, so a 10 lbs cut is required for his title opportunity at UFC 310.
