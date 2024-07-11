Major Update on Injured AEW Dynamite Star Ahead of All In 2024
There is some encouraging news for one popular AEW star who has been on the shelf.
It's been over a year since wrestling fans last saw Jamie Hayter in action. The former AEW Women's World Champion suffered a shoulder injury. Her last match took place on the Double or Nothing card back in May 2023.
While updates on Hayter have been mum over the past year, there is finally some news pointing in the right direction.
Positive Update on AEW Star Jamie Hayter
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that per AEW sources, match ideas have been pitched for a potential Jamie Hayter return. Sapp noted that there hadn't been any movement on Hayter getting back inside the ring until this past spring.
Sapp noted in the report that Hayter was at an AEW show getting her physicals.
With AEW All In 2024 looming, a possible Hayter appearance at the Wembley show would surely draw a massive crowd reaction. Hayter's close friend Britt Baker appears to be headed for a TBS Championship match against Mercedes Mone at the big event.
Could Jamie Hayter make her long-anticipated return before the end of the summer?
