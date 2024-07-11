MMA Knockout

Major Update on Injured AEW Dynamite Star Ahead of All In 2024

A major update has surfaced on a popular AEW star who has been out of action for over a year due to injury.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

A shot of the AEW Forbidden Door 2024 crowd banner.
A shot of the AEW Forbidden Door 2024 crowd banner. / (via Aren Douglass/MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated)

There is some encouraging news for one popular AEW star who has been on the shelf.

It's been over a year since wrestling fans last saw Jamie Hayter in action. The former AEW Women's World Champion suffered a shoulder injury. Her last match took place on the Double or Nothing card back in May 2023.

While updates on Hayter have been mum over the past year, there is finally some news pointing in the right direction.

WWE SMACKDOWN LEGEND & NXT PERSONALITY GIVES HUGE UPDATE ON IN-RING FUTURE

Positive Update on AEW Star Jamie Hayter

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that per AEW sources, match ideas have been pitched for a potential Jamie Hayter return. Sapp noted that there hadn't been any movement on Hayter getting back inside the ring until this past spring.

Sapp noted in the report that Hayter was at an AEW show getting her physicals.

With AEW All In 2024 looming, a possible Hayter appearance at the Wembley show would surely draw a massive crowd reaction. Hayter's close friend Britt Baker appears to be headed for a TBS Championship match against Mercedes Mone at the big event.

Could Jamie Hayter make her long-anticipated return before the end of the summer?

WWE LEGEND REACTS TO SIGNING OF FORMER CMLL & NJPW CHAMPION STEPHANIE VAQUER

Read More WWE & AEW News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Fernando Quiles Jr.

FERNANDO QUILES JR.

Fernando has over a decade of combat sports news writing experience. He currently covers MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling. Fernando joined MMA Knockout as the Lead Writer/Editor when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News