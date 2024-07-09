Rhea Ripley Undergoes Massive Change Following WWE Monday Night Raw Return
One report has revealed a key detail of Rhea Ripley's return to WWE following an injury.
Ripley suffered an injury during a backstage assault at the hands of Liv Morgan during the post-WrestleMania 40 episode of Monday Night Raw. Ripley was the Women's World Champion at the time, and was forced to relinquish her gold.
Morgan has been bragging about hurting "Mami" for months and has even tried to turn The Judgment Day away from Rhea. Ripley has seen enough and she made her long-awaited return on the July 8, 2024 episode of Raw.
With Ripley's return comes a significant change.
Rhea Ripley Officially a Babyface, per Report
PWInsider is reporting that Rhea Ripley is now internally listed as a babyface on the WWE Raw brand. It's a significant change, as Rhea was still considered to be a heel despite positive crowd reactions for months prior to her injury.
It's noted in the report that the rest of The Judgment Day members remain listed as heels. This may not come as a surprise with perhaps the exception of World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. As of late, Priest has been a fighting champion and has been demonstrating the qualities of a hero rather than a villain.
With Rhea Ripley now back in the fold, it'll be interesting to see how things play out with The Judgment Day. There have been signs of a rift within the faction, and how "The Eradicator" plays a role in all of this should make for some intriguing television.
