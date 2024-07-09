Incoming WWE NXT Star Medically Cleared to Return, Next Match Official
There is some good news for one incoming WWE NXT star.
WWE fans have been eagerly anticipating the promotional debut of Japanese wrestling talent Giulia. The former Stardom headliner is widely regarded as one of the best performers in the world. She's currently a part of the Marigold promotion in Japan, but is expected to eventually make her WWE debut.
Fans grew concerned, however, as Giulia suffered a fractured right wrist during Marigold's inaugural show. Well, the worry can end now as the future WWE superstar is ready to get back on the horse.
Giulia Medically Cleared to Return to In-Ring Action
Marigold founder Rossy Ogawa has confirmed to Tokyo Sports that Giulia has healed from her wrist injury, and has been cleared to wrestle again.
It's not only great news for WWE, but Marigold officials are also quite pleased. This means that the planned grudge match between Giulia and Sareee set for Summer Destiny 2024 on July 13 will go on as scheduled.
It also means that Giulia is one step closer to stepping inside an NXT ring to begin her WWE run. It had been reported by Fightful that WWE's plan for Giulia on NXT is to make her reign as dominant as Asuka's.
It has been heavily speculated that Giulia will be the one to dethrone Roxanne Perez to capture the NXT Women's Championship.
