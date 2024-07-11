WWE SmackDown Legend & NXT Personality Gives Huge Update on In-Ring Future
One legendary WWE Hall of Famer has given a major update on his in-ring future.
At the age of 59, Booker T has seemingly found the fountain of youth. Booker has made several Royal Rumble appearances throughout the years and always looks to be in phenomenal in-ring shape. While father time waits for no one, Booker has certainly mastered the art of being ready at all times.
Not to mention, he's a regular on WWE NXT as a color commentator.
With that said, the former five-time WCW Champion and former World Heavyweight Champion during his days on SmackDown has an update on his future in the ring.
WWE LEGEND REACTS TO SIGNING OF FORMER CMLL & NJPW CHAMPION STEPHANIE VAQUER
Booker T Vows to Return to the Ring
During an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Booker T was asked if he thinks he has another match in him.
"Well, I'm never gonna retire."- Booker T on his in-ring future.
At this point, Booker would rather save in-ring time for his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling. There is one key exception, however.
"I'm definitely gonna get back in the ring at some point in time and do something, but it's gonna be here at Reality of Wrestling, or in Saudi [laughs]."
When asked about the potential of making yet another Royal Rumble appearance, Booker considered his last showing a "swan song." He admitted that more entrants in the Rumble match isn't something he's looking to do.
BREAKING: WWE REPORTEDLY SIGNING MAJOR CMLL STAR & FORMER NJPW CHAMPION
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.