Details on Recently Injured WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar, Surgery Required
Some more details have surfaced on a WWE Monday Night Raw superstar who is out of action with an injury.
Longtime play-by-play commentator Michael Cole broke the news that Tyler Bate, who is one-half of New Catch Republic, is on the sidelines due to an injury he suffered during a tag team match on NXT. Cole explained that this was the reason Bate could not accompany Pete Dunne to the ring for his singles match with Bronson Reed.
An update on the injury has surfaced and it comes from none other than Bate himself.
WWE Raw Star Tyler Bate Undergoes Surgery
Tyler Bate took to his Instagram account to reveal that the injury in question is a torn left pectoral major and tendon. The good news is that surgery was a success. While Bate didn't have an exact timeframe for his return, he said he'll be out for "some time," but he is in good spirits.
With Bate out of action, WWE has seemingly started a storyline involving Dunne and his old Brawling Brutes running mate Sheamus. After Dunne was defeated by Reed on Monday Night Raw, Sheamus saved him from a post-match assault.
When Sheamus went to hug his old stablemate, Dunne wanted no part of it. This left Sheamus confused, but Michael Cole noted on commentary that "The Celtic Warrior" was the one who disbanded The Brawling Brutes.
We here at MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated wish Tyler Bate a full and speedy recovery.
