BREAKING: WWE Reportedly Signing Major CMLL Star & Former NJPW Champion
A huge international star is reportedly set to begin the next chapter in her wrestling career with WWE.
One name that has been making waves in the industry is Stephanie Vaquer. She has gotten some significant attention due to her work in CMLL and NJPW, where she was the Strong Women's Champion. More recently, she dazzled American wrestling fans with her performance against Mercedes Moné at AEW Forbidden Door 2024, which MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated was in attendance for.
If one report is to be believed, then Vaquer is on her way to the biggest wrestling company in the world.
Stephanie Vaquer Reportedly Signing with WWE
Record Mexico reports that Stephanie Vaquer will be inking a multi-year deal with WWE. The report noted that an announcement will be made in the coming days or even hours. In a follow-up report, Fightful confirmed that Vaquer is WWE-bound and was backstage for NXT Heatwave this past Sunday.
It had been previously reported by Fightful that Vaquer was in talks with WWE and AEW.
Vaquer recently had a match with Tessa Blanchard under the CMLL banner. After winning the match, Vaquer paid her respects to the promotion and the fans. Many took this as a farewell gesture from Vaquer.
We'll be sure to keep you posted once more details on Stephanie Vaquer's imminent WWE run surfaces.
