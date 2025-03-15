UFC Vegas 104 live fight night results & highlights for Vettori vs. Dolidze 2
A torrid stretch of the UFC calendar rolls on today (March 15) with a UFC Fight Night card headlined by two top middleweight contenders.
Marvin Vettori vs. Magomed Ankalaev 2
The main event will see Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze both try to move up the middleweight rankings when they square off for the second time.
UFC Fight Night full picks & predictions for Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
Dolidze is currently on a two-fight win streak and is looking to avenge a 2023 loss to Vettori, while “The Italian Dream” is set to return for the first time in nearly two years and suffered a loss to fellow top middleweight contender Jared Cannonier in his last outing.
Elizeu Zaleski vs. Chidi Njokuani
The co-main event is a catchweight contest between longtime UFC veteran Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Chidi Njokuani.
Zaleski is coming off a first-round finish of UFC debutant Zach Scroggin and will try to score back-to-back wins against Njokuani, who missed the welterweight limit by 1.5 pounds ahead of the event and is currently riding the momentum of two-straight victories.
How to watch UFC Vegas 104 & betting odds for Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
UFC Vegas 104 Main Card & Prelims
The main card will open with Kevin Vallejos’ UFC debut against Seung Woo Choi before fellow promotional newcomer Diyar Nurgozhay takes on Brendson Ribeiro. Anthony Hernandez will also meet Kurt Holobaugh in a lightweight bout after Da’Mon Blackshear squares off with Cody Gibson.
The UFC Vegas 104 prelims feature two other fighters making their promotional debuts, as well as Ryan Spann’s heavyweight debut against Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the night’s featured prelim.
Njokuani and Nurgozhay both missed weight ahead of the event. Their fights will both proceed as scheduled, with Njokuani forfeiting 20% of his purse to Zaleski and Nurgozhay forfeiting 25% of his purse to Ribeiro.
UFC Fight Night live stream & weigh-in results for Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
The prelims for UFC Vegas 104 set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!
UFC Vegas 104 Main Card (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
• Co-Main Event: Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
• Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh
• Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson
• Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro
• Seung Woo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos
UFC Vegas 104 Preliminary Card (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann
• Suyoung You vs. AJ Cunningham
• Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa
• Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes
• Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima
• Josiana Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira
• Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice
More MMA Knockout News
- 'Pay the man' ... UFC GOAT insists on huge eight-figure payday for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
- Multiple fighters miss weight ahead of UFC Vegas 104
- 23-year-old fighter ready to fight ‘next week’ after apologizing for UFC 313 win
- Ex-UFC champion sets the record straight on potential BKFC superstar fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.