Multiple fighters miss weight ahead of UFC Vegas 104
There was no shortage of drama during the weigh-ins for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card.
Taking place at the UFC Apex facility, UFC Vegas 104 is headlined by a rematch between top middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze.
The 13-fight card isn’t exactly loaded with major names outside of the main event, but it does feature a number of intriguing matchups and a total of four fighters that will be making their promotional debuts.
Neither Vettori or Dolidze had any issues hitting the middleweight limit ahead of the event, but unfortunately three fighters initially failed to hit the mark for their respective fights on weigh-in day.
Three Fighters Miss Weight Ahead Of UFC Vegas 104
Scheduled to meet Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the UFC Vegas 104 co-main event, Chidi Njokuani officially weighed in at 172.5 pounds and missed the welterweight limit by 1.25 pounds.
UFC newcomer Josias Musasa also initially came in a half pound heavy for his bantamweight matchup with Carlos Vera, but “The K.O. Wizard” successfully hit 136 pounds when he stepped on the scale for his second attempt.
The most notable fighter to miss weight for UFC Vegas 104 was another promotional debutant in Diyat Nurgozhay, who stepped on the scale at 210.5 pounds for a light heavyweight (206 lbs. limit) matchup with Brendson Ribeiro.
The full card for UFC Vegas 104 remains intact despite the weight misses from Njokuani and Nurgozhay, and fans can look forward to the action kicking off at 4:00 p.m. ET tomorrow with a women’s flyweight bout between Yuneisy Duben and Carli Judice.
UFC Fight Night Main Card
• Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
• Co-Main Event: Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
• Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh
• Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson
• Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro
• Seung Woo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card
• Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann
• Suyoung You vs. AJ Cunningham
• Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa
• Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes
• Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima
• Josiana Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira
• Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice
