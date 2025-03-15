'Pay the man' ... UFC GOAT insists on huge eight-figure payday for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
One of the greatest UFC fighters of all time is at his wits' end with the promotion, and demands they pay Jon Jones what he's due after staggering profits.
Jones is currently in a stalemate with the UFC after demanding a startling amount of money to fight Tom Aspinall. Aspinall is the interim heavyweight champion and is entitled to his title shot with Jones if the legend doesn't retire outright.
Now that Magomed Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira at UFC 313, there doesn't appear to be any other option for 'Bones' to fight. With that said, 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson thinks the UFC should spend every penny necessary in order to make the Jones-Aspinall fight happen, especially in light of the astonishing profits the UFC is enjoying.
Demetrious Johnson demands $30M super fight payday for Jon Jones after UFC profits $ billions
Speaking on the JAXXON podcast on March 7, former flyweight king Johnson spoke on the Jones-Aspinall fight, giving his honest take on how it should be negotiated.
"They want Tom Aspinall to fight on Jones," Johnson said. "Jon Jones says 'I would like $30 million. Can you guys pay me? Yes or no? 'No, Jon Jones, we can't pay you.'
". . . The UFC made $1.4 billion, and this man is asking for $30 million... Pay the man $30 million and call it good."
After a rumor pervaded MMA social media and fooled Joe Rogan, UFC CEO Dana White snubbed a rumored $30 million purse as 'bulls---.' However, with the immense profits the UFC is raking in, it shouldn't be out of the question.
UFC's staggering 2024 revenue reveals $1.4 billion intake
Johnson likely refers to figures from the UFC's 2024 success. The UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, disclosed figures in its end-of-year financials, including $1.4 billion in revenue for the UFC.
This was a $100 million jump from UFC's 2023 financials, even considering the $375 million anti-trust lawsuit settlement in 2024's final quarter. If the UFC paid Jones $30 million, it would amount to 2.14 percent of their 2024 revenue.
