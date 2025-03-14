23-year-old fighter ready to fight ‘next week’ after apologizing for UFC 313 win
23-year-old Joshua Van says he could fight next week.
The sixth-youngest fighter on the UFC roster, Van defeated Rei Tsuruya in 'the battle of the 2000's' last weekend at UFC 313. Van wasn't too happy with the performance despite fending off 17 out of 21 takedown attempts and outlanding his opponent by a significant margin.
His opponent coming in with a grappling-heavy approach, Van says he didn't take too much damage, more than open to a quick turnaround to the Octagon.
"Next week, next month," Van told MMA Knockout on Monday. "Just because I'm not hurting or nothing, so I can go back to training tomorrow and stuff like that.
"But, I'll probably take this week off and then go back to training."
Van, 6-1 in the UFC, was kicked out of the flyweight rankings before his most recent fight. Previously booked to fight a top contender in Bruno Silva, Van says he doesn't have a preference on his next opponent— he just wants to scrap.
"Whoever they put in front of me, I'll fight, man. As for the ranking, that's b*******," Van said of #15 no longer next to his name. "But yeah, anybody can get it, man. Anybody they give me, I don't pick and choose, never. [I] never say no to a fight."
Joshua Van is currently riding a three-fight win streak which started at Sphere last year with a win over Edgar Chairez at UFC 306. Van has the second-highest rate of strikes landed per minute, averaging 8.1.
Van's only UFC loss came to veteran, ranked contender Charles Johnson.
