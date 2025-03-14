Ex-UFC champion sets the record straight on potential BKFC superstar fight
Is Robbie Lawler coming out of retirement to fight BKFC's Mike Perry?
Mike Perry vs. Robbie Lawler: The UFC Scrap We Almost Had
UFC and BKFC fans alike were wondering if that was the case after initial interest from Lawler and BKFC boss David Feldman in making the fight happen.
The 22-1 son of boxing champ & ‘Rocky V’ Star Tommy Morrison is coming to BKFC
The former UFC Welterweight Champion Lawler, retired for almost two years now, has been on Mike Perry's hit-list since his UFC days in 2017. "Everybody wants to see me beat up Robbie Lawler," Perry said in one of his post-fight interviews.
Lawler was actually booked to fight Perry at UFC 255 in 2020, however he was forced to withdraw due to an injury.
Years later and sports apart, Perry called out Lawler again in December with talks of a potential 'King of Violence' fight taking place earlier this year. The BKFC were in discussions with UFC, as Lawler is still under contract.
'Never Say Never,' Lawler On Potentially Coming Out Of Retirement
On the night of his UFC Hall-of-Fame announcement, the retired "Ruthless" shed light on whether or not he wants to fight again.
"It's hung up now, but never say never," Lawler said at UFC 313. "I'm not closing any doors, but if they look like they're closed... There's always opportunities out there. There's just 'all feel', I guess, what I feel like doing."
Robbie Lawler had his first MMA fight nearly 25 years ago and at 42, the UFC legend still trains at Kill Cliff FC, inspiring the next generation of fighters. He retired in 2023.
As for "Platinum" Mike Perry, the former UFC fighter is 5-0 in the BKFC, slaying former champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez.
