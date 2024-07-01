Tony Khan Reveals Status of Huge AEW Star Following Scary Move at Forbidden Door 2024
The status of one AEW star following a dicey bump at the Forbidden Door 2024 event has been confirmed.
AEW's annual crossover event was held for the third time inside the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY this past Sunday night. The Zero Hour portion of the card featured four matches. One of those bouts was a four-way tag team match.
During the tag team chaos, Brody King took what looked to be a nasty brainbuster from NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii.
Fans expressed concern for King following the spot, but there is good news.
AEW REPORTEDLY SIGNS FORMER WCW STAR FOR IMPORTANT BEHIND THE SCENES ROLE
Tony Khan Confirms Health Status of Brody King Following AEW Forbidden Door 2024
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated asked Tony Khan about Brody King's status during the AEW Forbidden Door 2024 post-show media scrum. Khan had the following to say about the House of Black member's health.
"Brody King will be okay."- Tony Khan on Brody King's status.
"He's okay, and that was a scary move and it's a very dangerous wrestling move but Brody King is okay and will be able to continue wrestling and everything's okay there. But that is a dangerous move and Tomohiro Ishii's a dangerous wrestler. Great to have great stars from New Japan including Ishii, who's one of the greats in all the world of wrestling here participating in the Forbidden Door."
King and Malakai Black ended up defeating Ishii and Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Gabe Kidd, and Private Party to win the four-way tag team match.
BACKSTAGE REACTION TO WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW STAR'S SHOCKING DEPARTURE
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.