WWE Raw Results: World Title Match, Two Money in the Bank 2024 Qualifiers
The go-home episode of WWE Monday Night Raw ahead of Money in the Bank 2024 takes place tonight, and you can count on us for live results.
The red brand will feature a Women's World Championship match between titleholder Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega. Vega has been a thorn in Morgan's side during the champion's attempt to steal The Judgment Day from Rhea Ripley.
Can Vega take home a world title for the first time in her career?
WWE Monday Night Raw Results - Who Will Earn Final Spots in MITB 2024 Matches?
There will also be two high stakes triple threat matches tonight. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ilja Dragunov will collide in a highly-anticipated showdown to determine who moves on to the men's Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match.
Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and Ivy Nile will also be vying for a chance to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase in the women's Money in the Bank match this Saturday.
A family rivalry has been renewed, as Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will collide in a rematch from WrestleMania 39.
Plus, can Karrion Kross get one step closer to splitting The New Day? We may find out when Kross and Xavier Woods go one-on-one tonight.
WWE Raw Results (July 1, 2024)
