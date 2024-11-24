Massive Fight Between Ex-Champions Announced for UFC 311 in Los Angeles
Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill always knew they'd fight each other one day.
It's been a bit of a collision course for the pair of former UFC champions, who were set to face off last year for what they thought would be the undisputed light heavyweight title - prior to Hill getting injured of course and, in turn, relinquishing the belt.
Prochazka and Hill shared a similar fate in this as they both returned from injuries against Alex Pereira in an effort to reclaim their title, but both contenders lost by TKO early on (Prochazka twice) - having to make the climb to the very top of the division once again.
Formers Champs Collide At UFC 311
The #2 and #3 light heavyweights in the world will face off at UFC 311 on Jan. 18, the promotion revealed in the UFC Macau post-fight show on Saturday. Prochazka vs. Hill is set to go down from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.
"It's not just another fight, it's a fight, it's the joy of being alive to express yourself," Prochazka wrote on Instagram, heading into his 37th professional bout.
Outside of the champion Alex Pereira, Prochazka has stopped every man the UFC has put in front of him and won the light heavyweight title from Glover Teixeira in just his third fight under the banner. Prochazka is 1-1 in 2024, with a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 before a repeat loss to "Poatan" two months later at UFC 303.
In contrast to the stoic Prochazka, Hill was heavily criticized for how he handled his TKO loss to Pereira at UFC 300 (and the circumstances around it), the former champ making it crystal clear he's out for revenge with a win in his next fight. Ahead of UFC 311, Hill takes a trip down memory lane, reuploading a viral video of Prochazka and Hill promoting their fight whenever it first became a reality.
Hill, 33, has won four of his last five fights.
