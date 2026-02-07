UFC Fight Night Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira

The first UFC Fight Night of the year takes place tonight (February 7) at the Meta APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV.

The main event will see Vinicius Oliveira try to continue an unbeaten star to his UFC career when he takes on fellow top-ranked bantamweight contender Mario Bautista, who had a lengthy win streak snapped in his last outing against Umar Nurmagomedov.

The night’s co-main event is also a huge matchup for the flyweight division, as Amir Albazi will try to rebound from his first UFC loss when he takes on Kyoji Horiguchi in the latter fighter’s second Octagon appearance since re-signing with the UFC.

UFC Vegas 113 Live Results & Highlights

The rest of the UFC Vegas 113 main card also includes a heavyweight matchup between Jailton Almeida and Rizvan Kuniev, as well as a middleweight bout featuring Michael Oleksiejczuk and Marc-Andre Barriault.

Jailton Almeida (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Serghei Spivac (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jean Matsumoto will attempt to hand Farid Basharat his first loss in a bantamweight tilt after light heavyweights Dustin Jacoby and Julius Walker kick off the main card action.

Dustin Jacoby (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Vitor Petrino (red gloves) at Amalie Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The prelim portion of the card also includes a number of intriguing matchups, with former KSW titleholder Jakub Wiklacz set for his second UFC appearance against Muin Gafurov and The Ultimate Fighter winner Daniil Donchenko scheduled to take on long time UFC veteran Alex Morono.

Jakub Wiklacz (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Patchy Mix (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UFC Vegas 113 did undergo one fight week change, as Gianni Vazquez stepped up to make his short-notice UFC debut against Javid Basharat after the withdrawal of Said Nurmagomedov. Vazquez did unfortunately miss weight for the matchup, as did Gafurov for his fight with Basharat. Cong Wang and Eduarda Moura also both came in heavy for their women’s flyweight bout.

The prelim action is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC Vegas 113 Main Card (Paramount+. 8:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira



• Co-Main Event: Amir Albazi vs. Kyoji Horiguchi



• Jailton Almeida vs. Rizvan Kuniev



• Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Marc-Andre Barriault



• Jean Matsumoto vs. Farid Basharat



• Dustin Jacoby vs. Julius Walker

UFC Vegas 113 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

• Alex Morono vs. Daniil Donchenko



• Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Niko Price



• Bruna Brasil vs. Ketlen Souza



• Javid Basharat vs. Gianni Vazquez



• Cong Wang vs. Eduard Moura



• Muin Gafurov vs. Jakub Wiklacz



• Priscila Cachoeira vs. Klaudia Sygula

