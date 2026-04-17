UFC Star Paddy Pimblett Reveals Massive Return Fight News Following First UFC Loss

Top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett claims he’ll be starting fight camp soon ahead of a return this summer.

One of the more popular fighters currently on the UFC roster, Pimblett was given a massive opportunity to fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight belt at UFC 324 following an undefeated start to his UFC career.

“The Baddy” came up short in his bid for UFC gold, but he did earn plenty of new fans after he and Gaethje went to war for five rounds and earned “Fight of the Night” honors as the first UFC main event on Paramount.

Paddy Pimblett Set To Start Camp For International Fight Week Return

Gaethje will now try to unify the lightweight belts when he challenges UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria in the main event of “Freedom Fights 250” at The White House, while Pimblett will need to fight his way back into title contention after his first Octagon loss.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show this week, Pimblett revealed that he’ll be returning to fight at the UFC’s annual International Fight week on July 11.

Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Justin Gaethje (red gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“I’m just starting [my fight camp],” Pimblett said (h/t Daily Mirror). “I’m going to be fighting in 12 weeks or something, but I’m just starting my diet now. July 11 it’s going to be. The World Cup is on, but I’ll go out 11 or 12 days before.”

Set to take place in Las Vegas, NV from July 9th through 12th, this year’s International Fight Week kicks off with the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony before UFC 329 goes down at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Who Will Paddy Pimblett Fight At UFC 329?

Competing at UFC 329 during International Fight Week is a suitably high-profile spot for Pimblett’s return, though for the moment it’s unclear who the Liverpudlian will be sharing the Octagon with.

Already a significant star in England long before he made the jump to the UFC, Pimblett established himself as a top-level talent during a successful Cage Warriors run that saw him win and defend the promotion’s featherweight belt in 2016 before losing it the following year.

Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“The Baddy” moved up to 155 lbs. in 2018 and hasn’t looked back since, initially going 1-1 in the weight class before a pair of first-round finishes earned him an invitation to the UFC in 2021. Pimblett stopped his first three Octagon opponents and won “Performance of the Night” bonuses for all of those outings.

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) greets Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old ended up going 7-0 to start his UFC career before falling to Gaethje at UFC 324. Now that Pimblett has revealed he’ll be fighting at UFC 329, fans will undoubtedly start speculating about who the former Cage Warriors star might meet in his return to the cage.