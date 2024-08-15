Massive Update on WWE Change Previously Planned for Monday Night Raw Stable
A huge update has been made to a previous report on a popular WWE Monday Night Raw stable.
The Judgment Day underwent a significant shift at SummerSlam 2024 with the ousting of former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and ex-World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. An initial report by WrestleVotes claimed a name change for the faction was likely, with "Street Trash" being the frontrunner.
Many fans were opposed to the possibility of The Judgment Day losing its name and expressed dismay on social media over the proposed "Street Trash" idea in particular. Well, it appears your voices were heard.
The Judgment Day Name is Here to Stay
A new report from WrestleVotes reveals that WWE is aware of the fan backlash over possibly changing The Judgment Day name, and have decided to keep it. With that said, "Street Trash" will be used as part of the faction's slogan.
The report also notes that Finn Balor was the one who had the idea of using "Street Trash," and that merchandising concepts have been approved.
Use of the slogan first began during Priest's feud with Gunther leading to their World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam 2024. Gunther called Priest "Street Trash." Balor ended up playing a role in Gunther defeating Priest for the top male prize on Monday Night Raw.
