Former WWE Superstar Leaves TNA Wrestling Weeks Following Slammiversary (Report)
A former WWE superstar has made his exit from TNA Wrestling following a championship run with the company.
WWE has seen its share of cross promotion efforts with TNA Wrestling, but one talent the company had released had to make his own impact. Prior to the crossovers, Mustafa Ali was released from his WWE deal and linked up with TNA Wrestling to revitalize his in-ring career.
Many would say that Ali has been quite successful on his journey outside of WWE, even capturing the TNA X-Division Championship. Despite his newfound success under the TNA banner, Ali is done with the promotion for now.
Ex-WWE Talent Mustafa Ali Departs from TNA Wrestling
Fightful reports that after dropping the TNA X-Division Championship to "Speedball" Mike Bailey at the Slammiversary show, Mustafa Ali's time with the company has come to an end.
The report mentioned that TNA Wrestling is leaving the door open for Ali to return if he wishes to do so down the line.
What happens next for Ali should be interesting, as he has proven to be a hot ticket on the independent scene. Ali has also discussed potentially transitioning to the world of Hollywood at some point in the future, but he's certainly got some steam left as an in-ring performer.
