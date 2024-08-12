WWE Friday Night SmackDown Legend May Have Signed New Long-Term Deal (Report)
One major WWE Friday Night SmackDown star may have inked a long-term deal with WWE.
WWE has been busy with contract negotiations this year. While the company has seemingly lost Bobby Lashley to free agency, big stars such as LA Knight have been signed to new deals.
A new report now reveals that a future WWE Hall of Famer has likely signed a contract extension that will keep him on board for the foreseeable future.
Randy Orton Reportedly Signs New Five-Year Deal with WWE
Fightful is reporting that WWE sources claim that Randy Orton has signed a contract extension with WWE that will last through late 2029. The outlet mentioned that they are still working on a confirmation, but it appears "The Apex Predator" will remain with the company he has called home for over two decades.
Orton is currently a member of the Friday Night SmackDown brand, but he will be challenging for Monday Night Raw's top male prize. He will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Bash in Berlin PLE on August 31st.
We'll bring you more details on Randy Orton's contract status as further updates are made available.
