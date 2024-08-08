Two WWE Monday Night Raw Stars Dealing with Injuries Ahead of Bash in Berlin (Report)
Two marquee WWE superstars on the Monday Night Raw brand are performing with injuries, if one report is to be believed.
The injury bug has bitten the wrestling industry this year. WWE officials have been able to breathe a sigh of relief as notable stars such as CM Punk and Rhea Ripley were medically cleared to return by SummerSlam 2024. The company still awaits the return of big names such as Charlottle Flair, who suffered a torn ACL in late 2023.
A recent report now claims that two major WWE Raw superstars are currently working through injuries ahead of the Bash in Berlin PLE.
WWE Raw's Seth Rollins and Dakota Kai Reported Dealing with Injuries
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that recent injury angles involving Seth Rollins and Dakota Kai were used to cover for legitimate injuries the two are currently dealing with.
Meltzer noted that the severity of the injuries hasn't been made clear. He mentioned that while Rollins is cleared to wrestle, he's banged up and now would be a good opportunity to give him some rest.
During the August 5, 2024 episode of Monday Night Raw, Bronson Reed delivered six Tsunami splashes to Rollins, who coughed up blood as part of the heavily praised segment.
Meanwhile for Kai, she was attacked by Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark backstage. The segment appeared to be an injury angle as well.
