Member of Popular WWE Faction on Friday Night SmackDown Returning Soon (Report)
One rising WWE superstar on the Friday Night SmackDown brand is expected to return to TV soon.
WWE is riding high with a big storyline involving the "OTC" Roman Reigns and the new Bloodline, but there was one noticeable absence during a recent episode of SmackDown. Jacob Fatu wasn't present following SummerSlam 2024, which saw him hit Cody Rhodes with a splash onto an announce table that may have led to a legitimate injury.
Or did it?
Jacob Fatu Reportedly Returning to WWE SmackDown Very Soon
PWInsider is reporting that Jacob Fatu is expected to make his return by the end of August. Another report from Wrestling Observer Radio claims that WWE planned to use Fatu's spot at SummerSlam as a strategy to keep him away from Roman Reigns, as that is a match that will be built down the road.
It was noted in the Wrestling Observer Radio report that whether or not Fatu was legitimately banged up isn't being disputed, but WWE had planned for Jacob to sell an injury to avoid taking bumps for Roman right away.
Eventually, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will have to lock horns, but it appears WWE is building suspense until the company is ready to pull the trigger.
