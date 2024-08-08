Major WWE Contract Update on Departing Friday Night SmackDown Superstar
A significant update on a departing WWE Friday Night SmackDown veteran has been reported.
Many wrestling fans were surprised when reports started surfacing claiming that Bobby Lashley is expected to exit WWE despite being offered a contract extension. Lashley was thought of to be a mainstay in WWE given how much he was able to achieve in his second run with the company,
A new report has emerged on Lashley and whether or not he's ready to return to the ring.
Is Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Destined for AEW?
Fightful reports that those backstage in AEW believe that Bobby Lashley will be working with the company in some capacity, at the very least for an appearance.
The report also notes that Lashley has drawn interest from professional fighting organizations, as well as wrestling promotions in Japan.
It was mentioned that AEW officials haven't spoken to Lashley given his contract doesn't expire until sometime this week. It's said that those in Lashley's circle believe he is ready to step back into the ring.
