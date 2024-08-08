MMA Knockout

Major WWE Contract Update on Departing Friday Night SmackDown Superstar

An update has emerged on one WWE Friday Night SmackDown veteran, who is expected to leave the company.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

A wide shot of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown arena.
A wide shot of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown arena. / (via WWE)

A significant update on a departing WWE Friday Night SmackDown veteran has been reported.

Many wrestling fans were surprised when reports started surfacing claiming that Bobby Lashley is expected to exit WWE despite being offered a contract extension. Lashley was thought of to be a mainstay in WWE given how much he was able to achieve in his second run with the company,

A new report has emerged on Lashley and whether or not he's ready to return to the ring.

TWO WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW STARS DEALING WITH INJURIES AHEAD OF BASH IN BERLIN (REPORT)

Is Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Destined for AEW?

Bobby Lashley wrestles for the United States Championship during SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium.
Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, US; Bobby Lashley (black/gold attire) wrestles for the United States Championship during SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Fightful reports that those backstage in AEW believe that Bobby Lashley will be working with the company in some capacity, at the very least for an appearance.

The report also notes that Lashley has drawn interest from professional fighting organizations, as well as wrestling promotions in Japan.

It was mentioned that AEW officials haven't spoken to Lashley given his contract doesn't expire until sometime this week. It's said that those in Lashley's circle believe he is ready to step back into the ring.

MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be bringing you the latest updates on Bobby Lashley's future as more details emerge.

WWE POSSIBLY SNAGGING TWO MASSIVE AEW DYNAMITE NAMES IN FREE AGENCY

Read More WWE & AEW News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Fernando Quiles Jr.

FERNANDO QUILES JR.

Fernando has over a decade of combat sports news writing experience. He currently covers MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling. Fernando joined MMA Knockout as the Lead Writer/Editor when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News