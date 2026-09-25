Mauricio Ruffy Says Arman Tsarukyan Was Hurt and Ready to Go at UFC 331

UFC lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy is nearly a week removed from his elbow knockout loss to re-emerging star Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 331.

Ruffy, who had previously defeated Michael Chandler in June, was attempting to spoil Tsarukyan's title hopes in a five-round non-title opportunity but fell short. Ruffy has since made a video to address the loss, making an interesting observation.

Mauricio Ruffy believes he would've knocked out Arman Tsarukyan in the second round:



"I could feel it. I felt the fight in my control. I felt his strength was breaking, he was hurt, his eye was closed. I was sure I'd finish the fight in the 2nd round."pic.twitter.com/byAsqkFHIu — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 23, 2026

Ruffy lost with four seconds left in the opening round, but admitted that if there were a second round, the fight would have gone differently.

Mauricio Ruffy Breaks Down UFC 331 Setback

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Mauricio Ruffy celebrates after winning against Michael Chandler (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I saw that his arm was too short," Ruffy said of Tsarukyan when both men were on the feet. "I would put my hands on him. And when I put my hands on him. And when I put my hands on him, he was going to stand in front of me. And I needed to take the momentum [of his strikes] out of his force. I needed to feel that moment to shake that tension."

The fight-changing sequence, however, was when Ruffy began to get complacent as the round ticked away.

"When I tried to break the grip [against the fence], it was very strong," Ruffy added. "When I tried to break his grip for the second time, his hands were already weak. So, when i broke the grip easily, I thought, 'Man, I am already home.'"

Unfortunately for Ruffy, it was the beginning of the end. The finish came minutes later, as he suffered his lone Octagon loss by KO thus far.

Even before Ruffy could recognize the fight's momentum shift, he said he already had a plan had the fight entered a second round.

Mauricio Ruffy Admits Momentum Shift Was Short-Lived vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Sep 19, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arman Tsarukyan (red gloves) reacts after defeating Mauricio Ruffy (blue gloves) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I could feel it," Ruffy said of the fight teetering in his favor. "I felt the fight in my control. I felt his strength was breaking, he was hurt, his eye was closed. I was sure I'd finish the fight in the second round."

The loss marked Ruffy's first KO/TKO defeat since Nov. 2019, at the hands of current UFC prospect Manoel Sousa. Souza (15-1 MMA) was 3-0 entering the fight, while Ruffy was a 5-0 up-and-coming name who would rattle off seven-straight wins after the setback and make his UFC debut in Nov. 2024.

Ruffy (14-3 MMA) has split his last four fights, while Tsarukyan (24-3 MMA) firmly remains in the lightweight title hunt entering next year, with his sights set on capturing a championship as soon as possible.

We'll see what transpires next.