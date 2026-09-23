UFC Boss Dana White Open to Banning Controversial MMA Technique Used at UFC 331

UFC boss Dana White is apparently on board with trying to outlaw a technique that was on display at UFC 331 last weekend.

Headlined by a flyweight title bout between Joshua Van and the division’s former titleholder Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 331 wasn’t the most star-studded numbered event the UFC has put on this year but still produced some incredible action and significant results.

“Fight of the Night” honors ended up going to the main event, which saw Van finally silence any lingering doubts about his title reign when he took a unanimous decision over Pantoja after “The Cannibal” lost their first meeting due to an arm injury in just 26 seconds.

UFC 331 Main Card Produced Three First-Round Knockouts Before Van vs. Pantoja 2

The UFC 331 main card also featured three-straight first round knockouts, with former Bellator star Patricio Pitbull securing the biggest win of his career by stopping Doo Ho Choi before Arman Tsarukyan put himself in line for a lightweight title shot with his brutal knockout of Mauricio Ruffy.

Arman Tsarukyan (red gloves) fights Mauricio Ruffy (blue gloves) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In perhaps the most significant result of the night, the main card saw Sean Sharaf upset Gable Stevenson with a 12-second knockout after their heavyweight bout was promoted from the prelims up to the main card during fight week.

Sean Sharaf (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Gable Steveson (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The prelim portion of the event did also include several big finishes, but in the aftermath of UFC 331 it’s one of the bouts that went the three-round distance that’s surprisingly become a major talking point for the MMA world.

UFC Boss Dana White Open to Banning Oblique Kicks in MMA

Competing in the third fight of the evening, Edmen Shahzbayan returned to the win column when he took a unanimous decision over Brunno Ferreira, who now finds himself on a three-fight skid.

Edmen Shahbazyan (red gloves) reacts after defeating Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shahzbayan appeared to complain to the referee on several occasions about kicks that Ferreira was throwing to his knee, and in the aftermath of the event California State Athletic Commission Executive Director Andy Foster indicated that he’d like to see that particular technique outlawed altogether.

Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) fights Edmen Shahbazyan (red gloves) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following last night’s Dana White’s Contender Series event, White was asked about Foster’s suggestion and confirmed that he and the rest of the UFC brass would apparently be open getting rid of oblique kicks.

UFC president Dana White during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s the most powerful guy in the commission, anywhere in the world,” White answered when asked about Foster’s proposal. “He’s the best, and yeah – we don’t disagree.

Oblique Kicks Were Utilized by Jon Jones During Dominant UFC Career

Oblique kicks aren’t seen all that frequently in MMA, but they were a favorite technique of currently-retired future UFC Hall of Famer Jon Jones.

Jon Jones (red gloves) enters prior to fighting Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jones was also at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday night for UFC 331, as he was corning Steveson in what was the 26-year-old's second UFC outing against Sharaf.

Sean Sharaf (blue gloves) fights Gable Steveson (red gloves) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA Division 1 national champion in wrestling, drew some considerable heat after his loss for immediately exiting the cage, but Jones revealed this week that he was the one that told his protégé to head right back to the locker room following the seismic upset.