UFC star drops bold pick for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes before UFC 314

Will Volkanovski recapture the belt Saturday night in Miami?

Zain Bando

(Zuffa LLC)

After three legendary fights, Max Holloway knows a little bit about fighting Former Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski, who attempts to reclaim his featherweight title against Diego Lopes Saturday night in the main event of UFC 314, defeated Holloway three times. Therefore, a prediction from “Blessed” is a given rather than a surprise.

In a recently-uploaded YouTube video, Holloway broke down the main event between his former foe and Lopes.

Volkanovski vs. Holloway
Jul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) and Max Holloway (blue gloves) fight in a bout during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Max Holloway On Volkanovski vs. Lopes

“If Diego wins, it’s within the first three rounds,” Holloway said. “I think Diego catches him. Diego comes at you like 100 miles per hour, bro. He comes at you, and he’s like a crazy train flying off the tracks, bro. He comes right at you, punching at you. I think the most dangerous part for this fight is definitely the first two rounds for Volk, maybe three.”

Holloway said the key difference remains Volkanovski’s striking ability and being able to frustrate Lopes across five rounds.

"I think Volk recaptures,” Holloway said. “But I can see Diego capturing it and catching Volk, but it’s MMA. We’ll see what happens.”

Max Holloway Dives Into Volkanovski-Lopes Specifics

“If Alex be the winner, I think he goes to vintage Alex: stick-and-move, pop-shot, leg kicks, maybe grapple against the fence, some dirty boxing against the fence,” Holloway said. “He ekes out a decision, maybe a unanimous decision.”

Holloway picks Volkanovsk
Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Max Holloway celebrates after knocking out Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Volkanovski is aiming for his first win since UFC 290, when he defeated fellow UFC 314 competitor Yair Rodriguez to defend his then-championship.

At press time, Volkanovski is a -142 favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Meanwhile, the comeback on Lopes is +120.

