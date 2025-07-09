Ex-champion's return fight reportedly targeted for Noche UFC 3
A pivotal fight between a former UFC champion and top contender is reportedly in the works for Noche UFC 3.
Originally set to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico before being moved to San Antonio, TX, Noche UFC 3 will follow last year’s UFC 316/Noche UFC card at Sphere that saw Merab Dvalishvili claim the UFC bantamweight title from Sean O’Malley.
The third edition of the Mexican Independence Day-themed event takes place on September 13 and recently got its headlining fight, as Diego Lopes will try to rebound from a failed bid to win the vacant featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski when he takes on surging contender Jean Silva.
Raquel Pennington vs. Norma Dumont Targeted For Noche UFC 3
With a banger main event already in place, AG Fight reports that the UFC is also working on booking a fight between former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Raquel Pennington and top-ranked contender Norma Dumont for Noche UFC 3.
MMA Fighting confirmed plans for the fight following the initial report from AG Fight, and the high-profile matchup would join two other recently-announced bouts for Noche UFC 3 that will see Montserrat Rendon welcome Alice Pereira to the Octagon and Edgar Chairez take on Alessandro Costa in a flyweight bout.
Pennington vs. Dumont Winner Could Face Kayla Harrison
A former contestant on The Ultimate Fighter Season 18, Pennington came up short in her first bid to win UFC gold against Amanda Nunes at UFC 224 before she put together a five-fight win streak that set up a bout for the division’s vacant belt nearly six years later against Mayra Bueno Silva.
“Rocky” took a unanimous decision over Silva to win the belt in Toronto, Canada, at UFC 297, but a matchup with former titleholder Julianna Peña at UFC 307 saw Pennington narrowly lose her title via split decision.
Dumont joined the UFC as a featherweight in 2020, but the 34-year-old fully committed to the bantamweight division last year and picked up wins over former UFC titleholder Germaine de Randamie and former title challenger Irene Aldana.
Those two wins put “The Immortal” on a five-fight win streak overall, and if the Dumont vs. Pennington matchup does get finalized for Noche UFC 3 then the winner could find themselves in line to challenge recently-crowned UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison.
