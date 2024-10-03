OKTAGON 62 to Break MMA Record, John Newman Set for Halftime Show
OKTAGON MMA is expecting quite the turnout for their next stadium show.
MMA History In The Making
One of Europe's premier promotions returns to Frankfurt, Germany on Oct. 12 with OKTAGON 62 - live from the Deutsche Bank Park Arena. 60,000+ fans are expected to attend the MMA event at the football stadium, with OKTAGON attempting to break an all-time attendance record for the sport.
OKTAGON MMA's Attila Korkmaz Points To Growing German MMA Scene
The card features two title fights, with a main event matchup to decide 'The King of Germany' between Christian Eckerlin and Christian Jungwirth. But, that's not all that awaits the record-breaking crowd in Frankfurt, as OKTAGON announced a halftime show featuring award-winning singer John Newman.
John Newman Set To Perform At OKTAGON 62
Known for top billboard hits like 'Love Me Again' and 'Feel The Love', UK musician Newman takes his talents to OKTAGON 62 with a special hybrid DJ set on fight night.
Newman's very own halftime show will take place between the preliminary card and the main event.
“We’ve managed to build a brand that fans can trust, and they know that an OKTAGON event will be great fun and an enjoyable experience," said OKTAGON MMA co-owner, Pavol Neruda. "Especially in Frankfurt, we really feel at home here, and now that the event is here, and we are set to sell out the football stadium, it feels amazing."
"While offering amazing fights, we also want to give our fans world-class entertainment, and to have John Newman performing is really exciting. We want our fans to come with their family and friends and have an amazing night, and know that in their hearts they want to come back."
OKTAGON MMA boasts the highest yearly attendance figures of any MMA promotion in Europe, with past events drawing in crowds of 28,000+ people. They'll look to double that at OKTAGON 62 on Oct. 12.
