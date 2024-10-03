UFC 307 Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Best Bets & Full Odds
The UFC returns to Salt Lake City this weekend for a stacked UFC 307 card, and MMA KO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC 307 Full Fight Card Odds
• Alex Pereira (-485) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (+370)
• Raquel Pennington (-170) vs. Julianna Peña (+142)
• José Aldo (+120) vs. Mario Bautista (-142)
• Ketlen Viera (+675) vs. Kayla Harrison (-1050)
• Roman Dolidze (+124) vs. Kevin Holland (-148)
• Stephen Thompson (+185) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-225)
• Marina Rodriguez (+164) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (-198)
• Austin Hubbard (+142) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-170)
• César Almeida (-375) vs. Ihor Potieria (+295)
• Ryan Spann (-250) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (+205)
• Carla Esparza (+150) vs. Tecia Pennington (-180)
• Court McGee (+160) vs. Tim Means (-192)
(Exclusive) Conor McGregor & ‘Bucked Up’ Unveil ‘Notorious’ Energy Drinks
UFC 307 Small Favorites
Tecia Pennington to Defeat Carla Esparza (-180)
Esparza hasn’t been given an easy matchup for her retirement fight in Salt Lake City.
Pennington returned to action for the first time since 2022 when she dropped a split decision to Tabatha Ricci in May, but “The Tiny Tornado” proved that she’s still a top strawweight during that fight and should be able to nullify Esparza’s wrestling in this matchup.
Alexander Hernandez to Defeat Austin Hubbard (-170)
Hernandez is at a difficult spot in his career after going 1-4 across his last five bouts, which included a move to the featherweight division that didn’t exactly pan out for the 32-year-old.
He has a big opportunity here to get back on track against Hubbard, who has the experience to score the minor upset but should be outmatched athletically when he enters the cage with Hernandez.
UFC 307 Underdog Bets
Marina Rodriguez to Defeat Iasmin Lucindo (+164)
Like Hernandez, Rodriguez could really use a big win in Salt Lake City after going 1-3 across her last four fights.
Her losses have only come against top strawweight competition, and as impressive as Lucindo has been on her current win streak this fight with Rodriguez is going to be a pretty sizeable step up for her.
José Aldo to Defeat Mario Bautista (+120)
Aldo retired following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278, but obviously that result has aged quite well considering Dvalishvili recently claimed the bantamweight title from Sean O’Malley at UFC 306.
A win over Jonathan Martinez proved Aldo still has what it takes to hang with top bantamweights, and although Bautista is a tough matchup it’s hard to pass up the UFC Hall of Famer when he’s available at plus money.
Intriguing Welterweight Matchup Added to UFC 309 at MSG
UFC 307 Prop Bets
Tim Means vs. Court McGee Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (+154)
This pick is largely based on McGee’s recent knockout-losses and the finishing ability that Means has shown throughout his career.
A stoppage-win for McGee in his home state of Utah would also be a sensational way to kick off UFC 307, but if “The Crusher” stands and trades with Means it could easily result in his fourth-straight loss.
Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña Ends in Split or Majority Decision (+300)
It’s tough to know what to expect from Peña given that this will be her first fight since 2022, but based on the matchup there’s a strong chance that this bout goes to the scorecards after five rounds.
It could certainly play out as a gritty affair where both women have moments of big success, and at 3 to 1 odds it’s worth taking a chance that the judges may not all be in agreement on the winner.
Alex Pereira to Defeat Khalil Rountree Jr. via KO/TKO/DQ in Round 2 (+400)
Pereira is a prohibitive favorite to defend his light heavyweight belt for third time, and most fans expect that he’ll once again get the job done via knockout.
“Poatan” does occasionally take some time to settle in and get a read on his opponent, so if the champion spends the first round looking for openings then expect him to come out and try to land something big in the second frame.
UFC 307 Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Prelim Card Predictions
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS (SEASON 8, WEEK 8)
- CHAEL SONNEN DROPS TRUTH BOMB ON ALEX PEREIRA FANS BEFORE UFC 307
- MMA TODAY: ALEX PEREIRA'S THIRD TITLE DEFENSE, XFC 51 DELIVERS & MORE
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.