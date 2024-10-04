UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Preview & Best Fights
Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight throne for the third time when he takes on 'The War Horse' Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 on October 5.
One of the most active fighters on the roster, Pereira continues to make UFC history. 'Poatan' has had a rapid ascension, securing two UFC titles in nine fights, with two title defenses to boot. This weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, he takes on a new threat, a Muay Thai practitioner with terrifying killer instinct, Khalil Rountree Jr..
Rountree Jr. has defeated three other former GLORY kickboxers in the UFC and rides a six-fight winning streak entering UFC 307. Rountree Jr. has brutalised his opponents on his way to the title, securing highlight-reel TKOs over Anthony Smith, Karl Roberson and Modestas Bukauskas. The California-born fighter is must-see TV, with a relentless style matched only by Pereira's cold demeanor.
Pereira needs no introduction. He's been steadily improving since moving to light heavyweight, and it seems like fighters need to catch him now before he becomes truly untouchable. Aptly nicknamed 'Hands Like Stone,' it only takes one for Pereira to end a fight, as evidenced by his last three performances, which all contained left hook knockdowns.
UFC 307 Full Fight Card
- Tim Means vs. Court McGee
- Ovince St. Preux vs. Ryan Spann
- Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Austin Hubbard
- Ihor Potieria vs. Cesar Almeida
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo
- Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland
- José Aldo vs. Mario Bautista
- (C) Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena; BW Title Fight
- (C) Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.; LHW Title Fight
UFC 307 Best Fights
Aside from the two title fights at the top of the bill, there is plenty to look forward to. Former featherweight king José Aldo turns back the clock against top contender Mario Bautista in the main card feature fight, a win for either man puts them in talks to contend for the bantamweight top five.
Former PFL champion Kayla Harrison is one win away from title contention as she comes up against Ketlen Vieira, arguably one of the toughest opponents she'll have faced. Fan favorites Kevin Holland, Joaquin Buckley, and Stephen Thompson also appear on the main card.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Israel Adesanya Boldly Predicts Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
- OKTAGON 62 to Break MMA Record, John Newman Set for Halftime Show
- UFC 307 Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Best Bets & Full Odds
- Intriguing Welterweight Matchup Added to UFC 309 at MSG
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.