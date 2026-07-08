UFC Fans React as Conor McGregor Names Himself Featherweight GOAT Before UFC Return

A recent claim from Conor McGregor ahead of his return fight at UFC 329 drew an unimpressed response from much of the MMA community.

It’s now been five years since fans last saw former two-division titleholder McGregor step into the cage at UFC 264, where he suffered his second loss in a row when a broken ankle brought his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier to an end after the first round.

“The Notorious” was scheduled to return two years ago and headline UFC 303 against Michael Chandler before withdrawing with an injury, and now he’s set to finally return to the cage for a rematch with Max Holloway at UFC 329 this Saturday.

Conor McGregor Names Himself Featherweight GOAT Before UFC 329

Few would argue that McGregor stands as the biggest star in the history of the UFC and MMA as a whole, but ahead of his return the Irishman also confidently declared that he’s the greatest featherweight the sport has ever seen.

“This rankings system of the greatest featherweights – that I’ve beaten these men, and haven’t been in the list,” McGregor explained to Brett Okamoto. “How have I beaten these men easily, and handily, and yet been kept from the list?”

Conor McGregor (left) poses with Max Holloway during the weigh-in for their UFC fight at TD Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okamoto went on to point out that some of McGregor’s greatest achievements in combat sports occurred outside of the featherweight division, which encouraged “The Notorious” to promise that he’d solidify his place as the featherweight GOAT at UFC 329 – where he’s scheduled to face Holloway at 170 lbs.

Conor McGregor before fighting against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

“What is the skill, who is the greatest, who is the best? And, it is me. The results show this. It’s not like the fights weren’t there, it was just elsewhere…I am the greatest featherweight since Bruce Lee, and Saturday night I will show it.”

"The Notorious" Last Fought at Featherweight in 2015

McGregor did initially begin his UFC career at featherweight in 2013, knocking out Marcus Brimage in his debut before he took a unanimous decision over Holloway to close out the year.

Conor McGregor exits the Octagon following his championship victory against Jose Aldo during UFC 194 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Irishman ultimately went 7-0 at 145 lbs. in the UFC and knocked out Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds to win the division’s title at UFC 194, but McGregor never ended up defending that belt and has only fought at lightweight and welterweight since then.

Conor McGregor lands punches to win via knockout against Jose Aldo during UFC 194 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC Fans React to Conor McGregor's GOAT Claim

Now more than 10 years removed from his last fight at featherweight, McGregor’s claim about his featherweight GOAT status drew some unimpressed responses from a number of fans online.

“Man never defended one championship he ducked every serious challenger and never rematched anyone he beat but demanded [immediate] rematches against people who beat him” - @TheLuxxRyder

“Max lost to the greatest featherweight 3 times” - @Nick_cobra_kai

Conor McGregor motions toward Dustin Poirier while being interviewed by host Joe Rogan during weigh-ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

“Not even top 3” - @MaxGawn02ph

“calling yourself the greatest featherweight ever when this fight is at 170 and you haven’t fought in 5 years is peak conor. Holloway went 26 fights in that same window and defended the belt” - @E0_DS0_Omega

“Volk would like to have a word” - @BlaccSasuke

What UFC Fighters Can Lay Claim to Featherweight GOAT Status?

As cited in several of the responses to McGregor’s claim, current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has a strong claim for featherweight GOAT status given his impressive record in the division.

Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights Alexander Volkanovski (blue gloves) during UFC 284 at RAC Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

“The Great” claimed the featherweight belt at UFC 276 with a unanimous decision over Holloway, who also had an impressive title reign at 145 lbs. but came up short in all three of his meetings with Volkanovski.

Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Alexander Volkanovski (blue gloves) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria also holds knockout-wins over both men, though like McGregor he opted to move on from 145 lbs. relatively quickly to pursue double-champ glory in the lightweight division.

Ilia Topuria before fighting against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite the fact that he suffered losses at the hands of McGregor, Volkanovski, and Holloway (twice), some fans will also still cite Aldo as the greatest 145-pounder in MMA history. The Brazilian was the UFC’s inaugural featherweight champion and logged nine total title defenses between the UFC and WEC before being knocked out by McGregor in 2015.

Jose Aldo (red gloves) fights Alexander Volkanovski (blue gloves) during UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect