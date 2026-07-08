UFC Fans React as Conor McGregor Names Himself Featherweight GOAT Before UFC Return
A recent claim from Conor McGregor ahead of his return fight at UFC 329 drew an unimpressed response from much of the MMA community.
It’s now been five years since fans last saw former two-division titleholder McGregor step into the cage at UFC 264, where he suffered his second loss in a row when a broken ankle brought his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier to an end after the first round.
“The Notorious” was scheduled to return two years ago and headline UFC 303 against Michael Chandler before withdrawing with an injury, and now he’s set to finally return to the cage for a rematch with Max Holloway at UFC 329 this Saturday.
Conor McGregor Names Himself Featherweight GOAT Before UFC 329
Few would argue that McGregor stands as the biggest star in the history of the UFC and MMA as a whole, but ahead of his return the Irishman also confidently declared that he’s the greatest featherweight the sport has ever seen.
“This rankings system of the greatest featherweights – that I’ve beaten these men, and haven’t been in the list,” McGregor explained to Brett Okamoto. “How have I beaten these men easily, and handily, and yet been kept from the list?”
Okamoto went on to point out that some of McGregor’s greatest achievements in combat sports occurred outside of the featherweight division, which encouraged “The Notorious” to promise that he’d solidify his place as the featherweight GOAT at UFC 329 – where he’s scheduled to face Holloway at 170 lbs.
“What is the skill, who is the greatest, who is the best? And, it is me. The results show this. It’s not like the fights weren’t there, it was just elsewhere…I am the greatest featherweight since Bruce Lee, and Saturday night I will show it.”
"The Notorious" Last Fought at Featherweight in 2015
McGregor did initially begin his UFC career at featherweight in 2013, knocking out Marcus Brimage in his debut before he took a unanimous decision over Holloway to close out the year.
The Irishman ultimately went 7-0 at 145 lbs. in the UFC and knocked out Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds to win the division’s title at UFC 194, but McGregor never ended up defending that belt and has only fought at lightweight and welterweight since then.
UFC Fans React to Conor McGregor's GOAT Claim
Now more than 10 years removed from his last fight at featherweight, McGregor’s claim about his featherweight GOAT status drew some unimpressed responses from a number of fans online.
“Man never defended one championship he ducked every serious challenger and never rematched anyone he beat but demanded [immediate] rematches against people who beat him” - @TheLuxxRyder
“Max lost to the greatest featherweight 3 times” - @Nick_cobra_kai
“Not even top 3” - @MaxGawn02ph
“calling yourself the greatest featherweight ever when this fight is at 170 and you haven’t fought in 5 years is peak conor. Holloway went 26 fights in that same window and defended the belt” - @E0_DS0_Omega
“Volk would like to have a word” - @BlaccSasuke
What UFC Fighters Can Lay Claim to Featherweight GOAT Status?
As cited in several of the responses to McGregor’s claim, current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has a strong claim for featherweight GOAT status given his impressive record in the division.
“The Great” claimed the featherweight belt at UFC 276 with a unanimous decision over Holloway, who also had an impressive title reign at 145 lbs. but came up short in all three of his meetings with Volkanovski.
Former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria also holds knockout-wins over both men, though like McGregor he opted to move on from 145 lbs. relatively quickly to pursue double-champ glory in the lightweight division.
Despite the fact that he suffered losses at the hands of McGregor, Volkanovski, and Holloway (twice), some fans will also still cite Aldo as the greatest 145-pounder in MMA history. The Brazilian was the UFC’s inaugural featherweight champion and logged nine total title defenses between the UFC and WEC before being knocked out by McGregor in 2015.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.