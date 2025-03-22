Meatball subbed! 11-1 Fighter retires Molly McCann in UFC debut
UFC's newest fighter Alexia Thainara knows how to make an entrance.
The Brazilian flyweight made her UFC debut on short notice against former Cage Warriors Champion Molly McCann at UFC London. Thainara danced her way into the Octagon, improving to 12-1 in a matter of minutes, taking down McCann very quickly.
Molly McCann Handed Another Loss At Home
McCann landed elbows from the bottom, but it was evident Thainara was the better grappler, establishing top control and working her way to McCann's back.
From a backpack position, Thainara attempted a rear-naked choke, which looked tight. McCann refused to tap, surviving the attempt. Thainara let it go and readjusted the choke, tapping out McCann on her second try.
"Meatball" Molly McCann announced her retirement following the submission loss.
Official result: Alexia Thainara defeats Molly McCann via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 1 ( 4:32)
