UFC Fight Night London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady live results & highlights
The UFC returns to the O2 Arena in London, England today for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by a former champion and rising welterweight contender.
The main event will see Leon Edwards attempt to rebound from losing his welterweight title to Belal Muhammad when he takes on #5-ranked Sean Brady.
The night’s co-main event features another former UFC champion in Jan Błachowicz, who is returning from a nearly two-year layoff to try and end Carlos Ulberg’s impressive seven-fight win streak that dates back to his second fight in the UFC.
Edwards vs. Brady Headlines 13-Fight UFC London Card
The rest of the UFC London main card includes a welterweight matchup between Kevin Holland and Gunnar Nelson, plus fan favorite Molly McCann will welcome Alexia Thainara to the UFC in a strawweight contest.
Jordan Vucenic will also try to secure his first UFC victory when he meets Scotland’s Chris Duncan, and Nathaniel Wood and Morgan Charrière will kick off the main card action following a prelim card loaded with European and UK talent.
All fighters successfully made weight ahead of UFC Fight Night London. The prelims are set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!
UFC Fight Night London Main Card (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Main Event: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
• Co-Main Event: Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg
• Kevin Holland vs. Gunnar Nelson
• Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara
• Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan
• Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charrière
UFC Fight Night London Preliminary Card (1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla
• Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos
• Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin
• Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev
• Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar
• Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolán Loughran
• Guram Kutateladze vs. Kauê Fernandes
