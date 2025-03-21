Michael Chandler gives blunt assessment of UFC's lightweight division
Similar to Paddy Pimblett, former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler recognizes the must-win nature of their UFC 314 co-headliner on April 12.
An eventual chance to fight former TUF 31 coach Conor McGregor or sit out and wait to see how the 155-pound division shakes out, both appear to be part of Chandler’s short-term growth despite McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) remaining inactive since July 2021.
Chandler Discusses Future Plans
“I ain't scared,” Chandler said via Covers.com. “I would love it, man. I've been over to England, and I've always had a blast there, so I would love to. I would love to go out there. I would get absolutely booed out of the place, but it would be fun.”
If Chandler (23-9 MMA, 2-4 UFC) were to beat Pimblett (22-3 MMA, 6-0 UFC), several fights interest him, including a crack at Champion Islam Makhachev (27-1 MMA, 16-1 UFC)
“I am open to fighting Islam in June,” Chandler explained. “The way this fight plays out, I think I’ll have less than a 60-day suspension, maybe a 30-day suspension, and I could fight again in June because the fight would be June [28], I believe it is. So that's like 10 weeks later, so I could jump right back into a training camp and fight for the world title.”
If Chandler were to fight Makhachev eventually, his overarching goal is to become the best lightweight the sport has ever seen.
“All of those names are on the table; Topuria, Gaethje, Arman, freaking Islam,” Chandler said. “There's a world in which I go out there and emphatically starch Paddy Pimblett. And it's the ‘what have you done for me lately' business."
Conor McGregor Fight
Chandler is still keen to fight McGregor if McGregor returns to combat sports later this year, regardless of options.
“And all of a sudden Islam wants to fight me and not someone else, and I fight him in June. Who knows? But with that being said, all of those names are on the table. Conor's name was talked about. If Conor comes back this year I'm fighting him.”
Chandler’s crystal ball is alive and well, and now execution remains job No. 1.
Now, only time will tell.
