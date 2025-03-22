Free UFC stream: Edwards vs. Brady watch along
UFC London is here, and with it comes a stacked night of fights featuring the very best British and European UFC talent. Fans can watch along free courtesy of UFC Fight Pass.
UFC Fight Night London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady live results & highlights
UFC London main event: Edwards vs. Brady
In the UFC London main event, Leon Edwards stars in his first fight since losing the welterweight title at UFC 304. He'll be looking to earn a rematch with Belal Muhammad by upsetting the odds against Sean Brady.
Muhammad has been roasting Edwards online, and it's do-or-die for 'Rocky as he looks to keep his No. 1 contender status. Perhaps Edwards can pull off another iconic head-kick knockout.
UFC London co-main event: Blachowicz vs. Ulberg
Jan Blachowicz returns from a near-two-year layoff to take on rising contender Carlos Ulberg. Poland's Blachowicz was the first man to defeat Israel Adesanya in MMA, and he also holds the status of being a former light heavyweight champion. Ulberg will be looking to use his name as a jump pad to challenge the light heavyweight throne.
UFC Fight Night London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady full card picks & predictions
UFC London stream
Fans can watch along with UFC London courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel, which will be hosting a livestream beginning at 1 pm ET / 5 pm GMT, also featuring UFC Hall of Famer Jens Pulver.
